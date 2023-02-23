Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $18.96 Million Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681,705 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II were worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YTPG. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the third quarter worth $3,798,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.