Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $23.84 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $23,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

