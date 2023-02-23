Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

Booking stock opened at $2,426.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,556.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,261.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,024.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Booking

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,490.62.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

