Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,063 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $177.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.04. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.