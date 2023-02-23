Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $21,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Sysco by 27.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,509,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,209,000 after purchasing an additional 134,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

