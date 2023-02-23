Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 130.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average is $161.20. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $6,265,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

