Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 74,001 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,001 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

