Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.92 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02). Approximately 30,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 8,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.87 ($0.02).

Gulf Investment Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £770,800.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.53.

Gulf Investment Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Gulf Investment Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,058.82%.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

