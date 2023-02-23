Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Investec

Investment analysts at Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.
Haleon Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE HLN opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Haleon has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
About Haleon
Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
