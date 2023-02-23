Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.53

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.53 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 129.90 ($1.56). Hays shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 2,987,268 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on Hays from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,351.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

