HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 138.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after purchasing an additional 402,530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 139,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 197.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 99,779 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory stock opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $131.72.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

