HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $246.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

