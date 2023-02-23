HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 205 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $76.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

