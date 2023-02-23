HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 20,576 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in PPL by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Articles

