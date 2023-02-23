HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $462,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.94. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $284.42.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $2.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.