Head to Head Analysis: Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) & Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.43 billion 0.42 -$948.00 million $0.70 14.07 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 7.71 -$18.79 million ($0.08) -2.75

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Companies. Acerus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bausch Health Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies 3.13% 942.47% 4.27% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.0% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bausch Health Companies and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 0 4 0 0 2.00 Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus price target of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than Acerus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment consists of the sale of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter products, and medical devices products. The Salix segment consists of sales in the U.S. of GI products. The Ortho Dermatologics segment consists of sales in the U.S. of Ortho Dermatologics (dermatological) products and global sales of Solta medical aesthetic devices. The Diversified Products segment consists of sales in the U.S. of pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes, in the U.S. of generic products, in the U.S. of dentistry products. The company was founded on March 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

