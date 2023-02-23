Head to Head Analysis: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) & Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 1 2 4 0 2.43 Danske Bank A/S 2 1 3 0 2.17

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $85.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

79.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Danske Bank A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.79 billion 3.18 $560.74 million $7.18 10.37 Danske Bank A/S $5.83 billion N/A -$729.88 million ($0.38) -28.95

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danske Bank A/S. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 31.33% 10.90% 1.38% Danske Bank A/S -10.69% -2.58% -0.11%

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Danske Bank A/S on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000, and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Danske Bank A/S

(Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions. The Personal and Business Customers segment serves personal customers and small and medium-sized corporates across all Nordic markets. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment deals with large corporate and institutional customers. The Danica Pension offers pension schemes, life insurance policies, and health insurance policies in Denmark and Norway. The Northern Ireland segment provides services to retail and commercial customers through a network of branches and business centers in Northern Ireland alongside digital channels. The Non-core segment includes customer segments that are no longer considered part of the core business. The Group Functions segment represents the group treasury, group support functions and eliminations, including the elimination of returns on own shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.