Head to Head Comparison: Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) & Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) and Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Carl Zeiss Meditec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A $4.31 82.83 Carl Zeiss Meditec N/A N/A N/A $0.92 150.90

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carl Zeiss Meditec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

9.2% of Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Carl Zeiss Meditec shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Carl Zeiss Meditec pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sartorius Stedim Biotech pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carl Zeiss Meditec pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sartorius Stedim Biotech is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Carl Zeiss Meditec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A Carl Zeiss Meditec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Carl Zeiss Meditec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sartorius Stedim Biotech 0 2 3 0 2.60 Carl Zeiss Meditec 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $448.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.58%. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus target price of $167.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sartorius Stedim Biotech is more favorable than Carl Zeiss Meditec.

Summary

Sartorius Stedim Biotech beats Carl Zeiss Meditec on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. The firm offers a broad portfolio of products that focuses on all steps in the manufacture of a biopharmaceutical, as well as in process development as prerequisite procedures. Its technologies cover inter alia, cell line technologies, cell culture media, bioreactors, and a wide range of products for separation, purification, and concentration of biological intermediates and finished products, as well as solutions for storage and transportation. It also offers data analytics software for modeling and optimizing processes of biopharmaceutical development and production. The company was founded on September 28, 1978 and is headquartered in Aubagne, France.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems. The Microsurgery segment offers surgical microscopes and visualization solutions for neuro, ear, nose, and throat surgery, as well as the activities in the field of intraoperative radiotherapy. The company was founded on July 2002 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

