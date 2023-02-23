Head-To-Head Comparison: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Columbia Financial and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $340.07 million 6.68 $86.17 million $0.82 25.27 Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.53 $4.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares Columbia Financial and Equitable Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 25.34% 8.69% 0.94% Equitable Financial N/A 5.34% 0.50%

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Equitable Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

