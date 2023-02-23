Head-To-Head Comparison: Precision Optics (POCI) versus Its Rivals

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Precision Optics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision Optics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 104 614 1714 79 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 73.86%. Given Precision Optics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% Precision Optics Competitors -677.84% -43.33% -24.63%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ peers have a beta of 12.73, suggesting that their average share price is 1,173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million -$930,000.00 50.00 Precision Optics Competitors $1.02 billion $120.56 million 5.03

Precision Optics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

