Head-To-Head Contrast: a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) versus Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for a.k.a. Brands and Meiwu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 6 3 0 2.33 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 109.15%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -0.43% 0.45% 0.28% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

a.k.a. Brands has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Meiwu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $645.04 million 0.31 -$5.97 million ($0.02) -76.50 Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.59 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Meiwu Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

