Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,869 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp owned 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.94. 738,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

