HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

HealthStream Price Performance

HSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.72 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.26 million, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 203.5% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 89,605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in HealthStream by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

