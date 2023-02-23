HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.62 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $31.62 million and approximately $1,668.63 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00426326 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,804.35 or 0.28242841 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

