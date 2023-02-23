Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $345.53

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.53 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.30). Helical shares last traded at GBX 346 ($4.17), with a volume of 54,668 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 350 ($4.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Helical alerts:

Helical Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 350.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 345.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of £447.80 million, a P/E ratio of 541.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.