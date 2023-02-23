Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-$5.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.77 billion-$13.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 701,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,192. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Articles

