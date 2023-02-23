Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-$5.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.77 billion-$13.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.89.
Henry Schein Price Performance
Shares of HSIC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 701,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,192. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Insider Transactions at Henry Schein
In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.