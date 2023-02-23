Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 29,319 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,319 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.0% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.