Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $1,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $639.51 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

