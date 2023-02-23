Heritage Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $467.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

