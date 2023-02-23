Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,597,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $526,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $494,315,000 after purchasing an additional 53,790 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,515,000 after purchasing an additional 186,134 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $262.50 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.