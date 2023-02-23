Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $186.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.20.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,627. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

