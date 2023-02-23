Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.48.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

