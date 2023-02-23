Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,811,000 after purchasing an additional 138,970 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $125.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day moving average of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

