Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 211 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

HD stock opened at $296.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.13. The company has a market capitalization of $303.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

