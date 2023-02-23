Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $5.21

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $190.22 million and approximately $296,127.91 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $5.21 or 0.00021834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.23861336 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $304,086.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

