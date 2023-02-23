Hermez Network Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $190.57 million and approximately $271,907.52 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00021661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032582 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00216560 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,080.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.23861336 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $304,086.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

