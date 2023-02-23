HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0208 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. HI has a total market cap of $57.60 million and approximately $474,801.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00043868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00216953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,891.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

