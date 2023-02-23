Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Trading Down 3.6%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.87 and last traded at $44.87. 2,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.