Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.77. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 34,794 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCHDF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

