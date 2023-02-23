Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Up 48.6% Over Last Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 48.6% higher against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $1.11 million worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

