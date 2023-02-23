Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Hostess Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.08-$1.13 EPS.

Hostess Brands Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of TWNK opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,544,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 208.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

