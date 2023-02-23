Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 15.90 Per Share

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

LON HWDN opened at GBX 701.80 ($8.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 653.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 599.11. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 854 ($10.28).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($7.95) to GBX 580 ($6.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 620 ($7.47) to GBX 870 ($10.48) in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 937 ($11.28) to GBX 800 ($9.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

