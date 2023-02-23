HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.68

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.68 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 12.05 ($0.15). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 266,847 shares.

HSS Hire Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £91.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.21.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

