Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.94.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $510.65. The company had a trading volume of 998,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.34. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Humana by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.