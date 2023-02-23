Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $47,780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Huntsman by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,795,000 after purchasing an additional 486,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $11,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.