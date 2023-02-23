Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Huntsman Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.
HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
