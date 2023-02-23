Hutner Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,284 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. 589,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,549. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 264.36%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.