IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.04. 309,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,493. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IDACORP by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

