ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.60

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 2136720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 557,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 309,550 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $15,109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 108,903 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

