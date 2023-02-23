Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

IRT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

