Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRTGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

IRT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

