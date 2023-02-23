Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Infinera updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.06)-0.02 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.06-$0.02 EPS.
Infinera Price Performance
INFN traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinera (INFN)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.