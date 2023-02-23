Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Infinera updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.06)-0.02 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.06-$0.02 EPS.

Infinera Price Performance

INFN traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Infinera by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Infinera by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

